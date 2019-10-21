Winter Session of Parliament to commence on 18 November, set to continue till 13 December

New Delhi: The Winter Session of Parliament will commence from 18 November and continue till 13 December.

Next session of Parliament will be from November 18 till December 13. Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs communicated to the secretariats of both Houses of Parliament in this regard. pic.twitter.com/kKTcJeX2yY — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2019

The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs has communicated to the secretariats of both Houses of Parliament in this regard.

Last year, the Winter Session of Parliament had begun on 11 December and lasted till 8 January. That was the last full-fledged Parliament session ahead of this year's Lok Sabha elections.

