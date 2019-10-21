You are here:
Winter Session of Parliament to commence on 18 November, set to continue till 13 December

India Asian News International Oct 21, 2019 13:51:15 IST

  • Winter Session of Parliament will commence from 18 November and continue till 13 December

  • Last year, the Winter Session of Parliament had begun on 11 December and lasted till 8 January

  • Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs has communicated to the secretariats of both Houses of Parliament in this regard

New Delhi: The Winter Session of Parliament will commence from 18 November and continue till 13 December.

The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs has communicated to the secretariats of both Houses of Parliament in this regard.

Last year, the Winter Session of Parliament had begun on 11 December and lasted till 8 January. That was the last full-fledged Parliament session ahead of this year's Lok Sabha elections.

