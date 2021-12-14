India

Winter Session of Parliament: Opposition MPs to march from Gandhi statue to Vijay Chowk in solidarity with 12 RS suspended members

The 12 members were suspended for alleged unruly conduct towards the end of the monsoon session in August when marshals were called after they stormed the Well of the House during the passage of a bill

Asian News International December 14, 2021 11:21:19 IST
Winter Session of Parliament: Opposition MPs to march from Gandhi statue to Vijay Chowk in solidarity with 12 RS suspended members

Twelve Opposition MPs -- six from the Congress, two each from TMC and Shiv Sena, and one each from the CPI and the CPI(M) -- were suspended from the Rajya Sabha on 29 November for the entire Winter Session of Parliament their "unruly" conduct in the previous session in August. ANI

New Delhi: The floor leaders of Opposition parties in both the Houses of the Parliament will meet on Tuesday to discuss a proposal for a march by all the opposition MPs from Gandhi statue to Vijay Chowk in solidarity with 12 suspended members of Rajya Sabha.

The meeting will be held today at 10 am at the Chamber of Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge.

The Upper House has witnessed continuous adjournment since the first day of the ongoing Winter Session over the suspension of the 12 members.

 The suspended members comprise six from the Congress, two each from Trinamool Congress and Shiv Sena, and one each from CPI and CPM: Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, Ripun Bora, Rajamani Patel, Syed Nasir Hussain and Akhilesh Prasad Singh of Congress; Dola Sen, Shanta Chhetri of Trinamool Congress; Priyanka Chaturvedi, Anil Desai of Shiv Sena; Elamaram Kareem of CPM; and, Binoy Viswam of CPI.

The members were suspended for alleged unruly conduct towards the end of the monsoon session in August when marshals were called after Opposition members stormed the Well of the House during the passage of the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021.

The suspended MPs have been protesting at the Gandhi statue in the premises of the Parliament since the first day of their suspension.

The winter session of Parliament began on 29 November and will continue till December 23.

Updated Date: December 14, 2021 11:27:14 IST

TAGS:

also read

Rajya Sabha lost 52.30 percent of sitting time in Winter Session’s first week
India

Rajya Sabha lost 52.30 percent of sitting time in Winter Session’s first week

Since the commencement of Parliament’s Winter Session on Monday, there have been continuous disruptions in the functioning of both Houses due to the protests by the members of Opposition parties

Parliament's Winter Session: RS adjourns as Oppn continues to protest suspension of MPs
India

Parliament's Winter Session: RS adjourns as Oppn continues to protest suspension of MPs

When the Upper House assembled at 3 pm following an adjournment post-lunch, the Opposition members again started their protest inside the Well and continued their sloganeering

LS passes Assisted Reproductive Technology Bill, 2020; all you need to know about proposed law
Politics

LS passes Assisted Reproductive Technology Bill, 2020; all you need to know about proposed law

The ART bill, which was approved by the Union Cabinet last year, seeks to set minimum standards and codes of conduct for fertility clinics and egg/sperm banks