Winter Session of Parliament: Opposition MPs to march from Gandhi statue to Vijay Chowk in solidarity with 12 RS suspended members
The 12 members were suspended for alleged unruly conduct towards the end of the monsoon session in August when marshals were called after they stormed the Well of the House during the passage of a bill
New Delhi: The floor leaders of Opposition parties in both the Houses of the Parliament will meet on Tuesday to discuss a proposal for a march by all the opposition MPs from Gandhi statue to Vijay Chowk in solidarity with 12 suspended members of Rajya Sabha.
The meeting will be held today at 10 am at the Chamber of Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge.
The Upper House has witnessed continuous adjournment since the first day of the ongoing Winter Session over the suspension of the 12 members.
The members were suspended for alleged unruly conduct towards the end of the monsoon session in August when marshals were called after Opposition members stormed the Well of the House during the passage of the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021.
The suspended MPs have been protesting at the Gandhi statue in the premises of the Parliament since the first day of their suspension.
The winter session of Parliament began on 29 November and will continue till December 23.
