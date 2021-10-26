Winter Session of Parliament likely to be held from 29 November to 23 December

In the wake of COVID-19, the previous winter session was not held and all subsequent sittings were curtailed

The Winter Session of Parliament is likely to begin from 29 November and will continue till 23 December, according to sources as per ANI.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the Winter session of Parliament was not held last year and all the subsequent sessions — Budget and Monsoon — were curtailed.

It has been reported that both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will sit simultaneously. However, the members will follow social distancing norms.

It is being reported that the government may introduce two key financial bills — amendments to the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) Act, 2013 to enable separation of the National Pension System Trust (NPS) from the PFRDA for ensuring universal pension coverage and amendments in the Banking Regulation Act, 1949.

This will be the fourth session since the outbreak of COVID-19 . The first session after the pandemic was in September 2020.

