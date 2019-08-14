Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman to receive Vir Chakra on Independence Day; Yudh Seva Medal for Minty Agarwal

Ahead of India's 73rd Independence Day, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, an Indian Air Force (IAF) officer, is to be awarded the Vir Chakra for shooting down a Pakistani F-16 during a dogfight over the Line of Control (LoC) on 27 February, after tensions rose between the two neighbours over the Pulwama attack in Jammu and Kashmir on 14 February. The Vir Chakra is the third highest wartime gallantry award.

The 36-year-old IAF pilot had sustained injuries while ejecting from his MiG-21 Bison during the aerial combat between Indian and Pakistani air forces on February 27. Official sources said IAF's Bangaluru-based Institute of Aerospace Medicine has given the go-ahead to Varthaman to fly again following a thorough medical evaluation.

Meanwhile, IAF Squadron Leader Minty Agarwal will also be honoured with Yudh Seva Medal for her role as a fighter controller during the 27 February aerial conflict between India and Pakistan as reported by ANI.

According to reports, as part of the gallantry honours, along with Agarwal, Indian Army’s Sapper Prakash Jadhav of 1 Rashtriya Rifles (Mahar) will also be conferred Kirti Chakra (posthumously), for the role he played in an operation in Jammu and Kashmir. Besides, eight Army personnel will also be conferred Shaurya Chakra, five of them posthumously.

