Will you save daughters like this? asks Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal after Manipur horror

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Thursday attacked the Centre over Manipur sexual assault video and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a statement on the issue only after the Supreme Court condemned the incident saying the visuals showed “gross constitutional failure”.

“We should hang our heads in shame that this is happening in our country. Today, after the remarks of the Supreme Court, the PM gave a statement. Why is the Home Minister silent? What happened to ‘Beti Padhao Beti Bachao’? Will you save daughters like this?” asked the Rajya Sabha MP.

Tension mounted in the hills of Manipur after a 4 May video surfaced on Wednesday showing two women from one of the warring communities in Manipur being paraded naked by a mob from the other side.

Attacking the N Biren Singh government, CPI (M) leader Brinda Karat said that even though the incident took place on 4 May, the government failed to take action until now.

“PM Modi is saying that the entire country should condemn the incident but who will be held accountable? The PM and the Central government should be ashamed. The entire country will hold the Manipur government, the Central government and the Home Minister responsible,” she said.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said the PM was compelled to react as the video has become viral.

“…Genocide is going on there…Justice will prevail only when the CM is removed and the PM orders CBI inquiry,” said Owaisi.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Thursday said it is deeply disturbed by the video of two women in Manipur being paraded naked.

Terming it “simply unacceptable”, a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud directed the Centre and the state government to take immediate steps and apprise the apex court on what action has been taken.

“We will give a little time to the government to act otherwise we will take action if nothing is happening on the ground,” the bench, also comprising Justices PS Narasimha and Manoj Misra, said.

With inputs from agencies