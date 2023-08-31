'Will tell family about boyfriends': In double blackmail, UP PT teacher gets girl's nudes, gives them to classmates

For an extended span of almost seven months, a physical training (PT) instructor employed manipulative tactics on a 15-year-old student from his previous school, coercing her to share her nudes in Ghaziabad.

The accused allegedly then roped in two of her male peers from her class to further blackmail her for money.

On Wednesday, the authorities took legal action against all three culprits. The whole incident came to light after the victim confided in her parents when the accused boys demanded to steal her family jewellery and surrender to them.

Consequently, on August 24, her parents filed a formal complaint.

The girl’s uncle, who lodged the complaint, stated that the instructor had been dismissed from the school due to “unacceptable conduct” in September of the previous year.

Around February, he initiated unsolicited communication with the girl, a student in Class XI.

Narrating the incident, the uncle informed law enforcement officials, “He urged my niece to transmit certain explicit video clips, asserting that if she refused, he would divulge her interactions with male classmates to her parents. Threatening to appear at our doorstep, he coerced my niece into compliance.”

Reportedly, the instructor endeavored to exploit the video clips to manipulate the girl into enrolling in the institution where he currently teaches.

Subsequently, when the girl resisted, he shared these clips with the two male students.

Having received the compromising content, these boys started extorting money from her, amassing Rs 10,000 in ten separate installments.

The uncle said, “On August 23, the boys instructed her to steal cash and valuables from her residence… The following morning, she disclosed the situation to her parents.”

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Abhishek Srivastava verified the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against the trio. He informed, “The instructor will be taken into custody.”

In a separate incident, a school principal was apprehended on Tuesday under allegations of inappropriately touching multiple students inside his room. The matter had come to light when the victim students wrote a distressing letter to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with their own blood.