Will present country's achievements & developments from Red Fort next 15 August, says Modi as he vows to return as PM

During his tenth Independence Day speech, PM Modi called on the people to get rid of corruption, nepotism and appeasement. He said that corruption and appeasement politics have damaged the country

August 15, 2023
Will present country's achievements & developments from Red Fort next 15 August, says Modi as he vows to return as PM

On the occasion of India’s 77th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed to present the country’s achievements on 15 August 2024, asserting that the BJP will come back to power next year.

“The next five years are for unprecedented development. The biggest golden moment to realise the dream of 2047 is the next five years. The next time, on August 15, I will present before you the achievements and developments of the country from this Red Fort,” he said during his Independence Day address today.

Last week, during the debate on the no-trust motion moved by the Opposition, PM Modi similarly expressed confidence in BJP’s victory in the 2024 general elections.

During his tenth Independence Day speech, PM Modi called on the people to get rid of corruption, nepotism and appeasement. He said that corruption and appeasement politics have damaged the country and noted that political parties who believe in dynastic politics have one mantra – “party of the family, by the family and for the family”.

He said that corruption and appeasement politics have damaged the country and noted that political parties who believe in dynastic politics have one mantra – "party of the family, by the family and for the family".

Meanwhile, PM Modi on Tuesday greeted people on the country's 77th Independence Day and paid homage to freedom fighters while reaffirming the commitment to fulfilling their vision