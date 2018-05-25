You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Will meet Sheikh Hasina in Kolkata, but no place for discussion on Teesta river, says Mamata Banerjee

India PTI May 25, 2018 11:48:18 IST

Shantiniketan: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said she would hold a meeting with Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday, but the Teesta river water sharing issue would not be discussed.

File image of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. PTI

File image of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. PTI

"We will be meeting in Kolkata before she (Hasina) leaves for Bangladesh on Saturday. There is no place for discussion on Teesta river," Banerjee told newsmen in Shantiniketan.

The chief minister said that she shared a very cordial relationship with Hasina and no geographical or political boundary can create differences between West Bengal and Bangladesh as they have the same culture and language.

"I admire Hasina-di most and she loves me. Our relationship is very honest and ever-lasting. I hope the relation between India and Bangladesh will grow stronger with time," she said.

Banerjee had earlier said that the Teesta river was the lifeline of north Bengal and there was very little water in it. She had said other trans-national rivers could be diverted to meet Bangladesh's water needs.

The Teesta water sharing issue was discussed by the two countries in New Delhi on 9 April.

Mamata Banerjee is in Shantiniketan to participate in the Visva-Bharati convocation today.


Updated Date: May 25, 2018 11:48 AM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap: Omerta star Rajkummar Rao in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Thursday, April 19, 2018 Watch: National-level skater and coach Dhwanit Rele trains and nurtures budding athletes
  • Monday, May 14, 2018 FOMO Episode 1: Google Assistant, This is America, Sonam's wedding & Global Warming
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bham open up about selfie culture, online trolls



Top Stories




Cricket Scores