'Will make Jamia happen here': Two men threaten anti-CAA protesters in Bengaluru; let-off after students decide not to press charges

The day a shooter injured a student outside Jamia Millia Islamia university in New Delhi during an anti-CAA protest, two men threatened protesting students in Bengaluru with a repeat of the incident.

According to a report in the Times Of India, the incident happened during a protest against the Jamia firing at Bengaluru's Maurya circle.

On Thursday, a 17-year-old youth fired a pistol at a group of anti-CAA protesters at Jamia, injuring a student. Videos showed him waving the firearm over his head shouting "yeh lo aazadi" before firing at the protester.

Following the firing in Jamia, students from several colleges in Bengaluru gathered and began demanding that Union Home Minister Amit Shah resign and that BJP MP Anurag Thakur be booked for hate speech. They also chanted slogans against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

As per the report, two men joined a group of demonstrators who had stayed back to protest against the alleged attack by police at the Jamia varsity and began chanting pro-CAA slogans.

"While we were raising anti-CAA slogans, two men from among us began shouting pro-CAA slogans. The duo was unknown and when we looked at them, they quietly moved away,” the report quoted Adrian, a student present at the protest site, as saying.

The men, who were drunk, returned after a few minutes, he added.

Teresa Braggs, a student protester, told The News Minute that the men circled the area for more than an hour before threatening the protesters.

“They began saying, ‘it’s not down down CAA but you people will go down just like Jamia’," she said.

Another student, Saqib Idrees, said that the duo abused the protesters in Kannada, saying that they would repeat the Jamia incident in Bengaluru.

Braggs added that the miscreants got their photos clicked with another protester before fleeing the site. However, a group of protesters including Braggs, as well as some police personnel nabbed the miscreants, who were then detained.

The men, who are bank employees and were reportedly drunk, were booked for causing public nuisance, the Times of India report quoted the High Grounds Police as saying. However, they were let off after the students decided not to press charges, the report quoted.

