Will defend Constitution, democracy: INDIA alliance during Mumbai meet

On Thursday, the leaders of the opposition’s INDIA alliance declared that they had joined forces to defend the nation’s Constitution and democracy and that they would develop a shared platform as they were ready to challenge the BJP, which is currently in power.

Today in Mumbai marked the beginning of the third meeting of the opposition alliance INDIA. The group is debating tactics to defeat the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections that are scheduled for next year, as well as the inclusion of new allies.

The INDIA alliance logo unveiling and discussions of the common minimum plan (CMP) will be the highlights of the two-day discussions, along with discussions on strategy and the inclusion of new allies.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), the three-party coalition comprising the Congress, the Shiv Sena (UBT), and the NCP led by Sharad Pawar, is hosting the third meeting of the opposition group.

Following meetings in Patna and Bengaluru, the alliance's leaders have gathered in Mumbai for a third brainstorming session to develop a coordinated campaign strategy to challenge the NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

(With agency inputs)