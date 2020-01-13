You are here:
Will bury alive those raising slogans against Narendra Modi, Yogi Adityanath, says BJP's Raghuraj Singh at CAA awareness rally in Aligarh

India Press Trust of India Jan 13, 2020 17:43:38 IST

  • BJP leader Raghuraj Singh has said people raising slogans against Prime Minster Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be buried alive.

  • He warned 'these handful of people, one percent criminal and corrupt people' against saying 'murdabad' to the prime minister and the UP chief minster

  • Singh made the remarks on Sunday while addressing a rally in Aligarh to create awareness about the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Aligarh: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Raghuraj Singh has said people raising slogans against Prime Minster Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will be buried alive.

Uttar Pradesh BJP leader Raghuraj Singh. News18

Singh made the statement on Sunday while addressing a rally in Aligarh to create awareness about the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Warning "these handful of people, one percent criminal and corrupt people” against saying “murdabad” to the prime minister and the UP chief minster, he said, “I will bury you alive." "Yogi and Modi are not the ones who will get perturbed. Yogi-Modi will run the country and run it like this only," Singh said.

"Those taking money from Dawood Ibrahim and troubling our officers, and Muslims will be beaten up badly," he said.

Singh, who hails from Aligarh, was apparently referring to protests held by students of Aligarh Muslim University against the CAA recently.

The BJP immediately distanced itself from Singh's controversial remarks, with party spokesperson Chandramohan saying "Raghuraj Singh is neither a minister nor an MLA." Labour Welfare Council chairman Sunil Bharala said Raghuraj Singh is an advisor in a unit of Labour Department.

Updated Date: Jan 13, 2020 17:43:38 IST

