Widespread rainfall predicted in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Puducherry; all you need to know

The southern regions of Karnataka, Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal will continue to witness light to moderate, but widespread rainfall for the next five days, according to the prediction of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

Light to moderate scattered/fairly widespread rainfall over Karnataka, Kerala & Mahe and Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during next 5 days. Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during next 5 days & over Kerala & Mahe on 25th & 26th November. pic.twitter.com/EL28tAUftZ — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 22, 2021

The Met department has also made predictions of heavy rainfall in the regions of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal for the next five days and on 25 and 26 November in Mahe and Kerala.

In Tamil Nadu, heavy rainfall is likely to happen in the Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Madurai and Ramanathapuram districts. The regions of Kanyakumari, Ramanathapuram and Tirunelveli will likely see thunderstorms with heavy rain on 24 November.

In Karnataka, predictions of light to moderate rainfall from 24 November to 26 November in the state of Bengaluru have also been made by the IMD.

Earlier, schools and anganwadis in the city were given an order to remain closed due to heavy rains. Fishermen have also been warned to avoid venturing out in the East-central Arabian Sea, as the rain and sea conditions are going to be difficult in the coming days.

However, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has received many waterlogging complaints from the Yehlahanka zone, from RR Nagar, from Dasarahali and Mahadevpura, as per news reports.

Chief Commissioner officer, Gaurav Gupta of BBMP has instructed officials to ensure that the Yelahanka zone does not suffer from waterlogging and water should be channelized in stormwater drains to curb the situation.

Chief Minister of Karnataka Shri Basavaraj Bommai announced on Monday that Rs 500 crore will be used for repairing roads, bridges that have been damaged in the rain. He also announced a compensation of Rs 1 lakh to those citizens whose houses have been entirely destroyed by the rain and also a relief amount to those people who had to face partial damage to their house due to the weather and rain condition.

The rain-affected areas of the Kolar district and Hoskote in Bengaluru were also assessed by the Chief Minister.

Since 1 November, there have been an estimated 658 houses that have been completely damaged, 8,495 houses which are partially damaged and crops in over 4 lakh hectares are damaged.

Other damages till 21 November include 1,225 schools that are damaged, 1,674 electric poles and 2,203 kilometers of roads are damaged.

The heavy rainfall has caused massive destruction in parts of South India recently. Andhra Pradesh has reported 34 people being killed due to heavy rainfall, according to India Today. Normal life has also been disrupted in Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.