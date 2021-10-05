Why teaching political movements in Indian discourse can lay a foundation of political awareness in children

The national curriculum discusses various political movements, which have shaped our nation, from middle school itself

Democratic politics has entered a critical juncture the past few years, exacerbated further with the pandemic. Citizen voice, peaceful dissent, and constant accountability are being demanded, bolstered by social media and a globalised news cycle. Children in India have witnessed multiple large scale protest movements recently, such as the anti-CAA/NRC protests and those against the farm laws. Given that these are drawn from their lived experience, it is imperative to consider how we may take them to the classroom.

Conceptually, to study protests it is to understand system, change and margins. The relationship between the State and citizen is one of the most crucial and influential factors in our lives. It is imperative to develop a deep understanding of the demands and reciprocity involved within it from a young age. Education, through insightful and critical curriculum and pedagogy can help break down the tenets of power, responsibility, legitimacy and accountability as present in the modern nation-state. Through these we understand the individual and social demands for freedom, equality, justice, and other rights, as prerogatives versus conditions. Exploring political movements in the classroom is an engaging and excellent way to unpeel democratic rights and principles; and experience the statecitizen relationship as dynamic and multilateral.

Movements as a case study

The national curriculum discusses various political movements, which have shaped our nation, from middle school itself. Movements such as the Munda rebellion, Champaran Satyagraha, Swadesi movement look at issues from caste, class, tribal, gender and colonial lenses. Teachers can also bring in contemporary movements, such as environmental or gender based, into the conversation. When I explain and analyse these in the classroom through a cross-sectional lens, they become excellent case studies to understand the evolution of the nation-state, democracy, rights, and Indian nationhood. Bringing this discussion into the class also helps facilitate a 21st century understanding of social and political issues.

As movements are inherently complex, they are perfect to develop perspective, unravel identities, and explore negotiation as fundamental considerations of social living. The complexities and intersectionalities of realities in India can be explained through movements such as the pre-Independence Munda rebellion to the post-Independence Dongria Kondh movement. By analysing the conditions, demands, and challenges of tribal communities (Adivasis), these provide a critical lens to analyse contentious issues, as well as evaluate concepts such as development, globalisation, and equity to nurture empathetic learners and citizens. I often bring such longitudinal case studies into the classroom to empower a dynamic, reciprocal and multipronged understanding of such issues.

Movements as value building

A democratic nation is concretised upon the values and ethics of its people. To belie any criticisms of democracy as a sound system of governance, great faith needs to be accorded to its people as beings of wisdom and good judgement. Political movements offer that insight into human needs and the human condition, which can be a microcosm of its time, while also transcending it. Consider the India Against Corruption movement as led by Anna Hazare in 2011-12. The movement focussed on accountability and responsibility as important tenets of the Indian democracy. One which borrowed not just in mode, but also in messaging and means from the Indian Independence movement.

The study of dissent equips educators with tools to foster empathy among the privileged and empower the underserved. By critically analysing the ends of political demands with their means, students can begin to consider moral imperatives upon which society is built. Navigating contentious issues with this framework and bringing in multiple perspectives can also negate apprehensions educators may feel towards discussing sensitive topics. An effective way we endeavour this in our school is by looking at movements from within and without. To begin the conversation with a movement we can dissect as ‘outsiders’; these could be historic or international.

Once the themes, demands, and stakeholders are understood and analysed, we move the conversation to movements we see as ‘insiders’. These are national or local contemporary movements. It is important to establish that we are ‘insiders’, that is, influenced by or influencers, even in movements which may not necessarily involve our communities or our demands. As an example, we present the Black Lives Matter movement as ‘outsiders’; moving to Dalit movements as ‘insiders’, as we all have a role to play in casteism, even as silent observers allowing the practice to continue. Presenting students with these discussions help to build value and ethical consciousness in our classrooms. This is also a great way to explore gender based movements, without tagging any gender as victim or perpetrator, rather to understand the systems of power and privilege accorded inequitably.

Movements as politics

Various theoretical frameworks exist to understand political movements. NCERT Sociology texts analyse them as redemptive, reformative, revolutionary; while the Political Science text considers them as party based or non-party based. These are important classifications to begin attempting to consider theoretical constructs to comprehend the significance, nature and implications of political movements. However, the role of pedagogy remains critical to understand power and politics, which are inherent in these movements. To understand dissent as an important factor in creating a free and democratic society, the quest for equality as a cherished goal, and the demand for accountability and legitimacy is intrinsic to democracy.

The author is Faculty, Political Science, Head of Department, Humanities at Shiv Nadar School, Noida.