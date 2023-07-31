Why RJD patriarch Lalu Yadav thinks PM Modi is 'quitting'?

Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon the public to raise Mahatma Gandhi’s ‘Quit India’ slogan against the tactics of I.N.D.I.A alliance, RJD president Lalu Prasad on Monday hit back saying that it is PM Modi who is planning to quit as he is visiting many countries looking for a place to cool his heels.

Lalu claimed the Prime Minister was worried about losing next year’s Lok Sabha polls and was hence looking for a sanctuary abroad.

“It is Modi who is planning to quit… This is the reason why he is visiting so many countries. He is looking for a place where he can cool his heels and enjoy pizzas, momos and chow mein,” he said.

Prasad also said he was looking forward to the next meeting of “INDIA” at Mumbai scheduled next month which he would attend alongside his arch-rival turned ally Nitish Kumar, the Bihar Chief Minister.

“We must keep the unity intact and defeat the BJP. Narendra Modi is trying to subvert the Constitution, but we shall foil the bid,” Prasad said.

Addressing a rally in Rajasthan’s Sikar last week, PM Modi had said, “Just as Mahatma Gandhi had given the slogan ‘Quit India’ for the British during the freedom struggle, slogans like ‘Corruption, Quit India’; ‘Terrorism, Quit India’, ‘Nepotism (Parivarvad), Quit India’ are needed to make a prosperous India.”

Coming down heavily on the Congress’ “directionless politics”, the PM said that the Congress and its allies have started a new maneuver.

“This is a trick to change the name. In earlier times, when a generation or a company became infamous, immediately the company’s people started their work by installing a new board. Congress and its allied parties are copying such fraud companies. Changed the name from UPA to INDIA,” the Prime Minister added.

He said they changed the name so that they could hide the betrayal of the farmers in the name of loan waiver. “Can they hide the matter of kneeling before terrorism?” he asked.

Modi further said, “Their (Opposition’s) method was the same, which has always been adopted by the enemies. The name India was also there in the East India Company. The name India was not used to show devotion to India, but with the intention of looting India. Student Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) was formed during the Congress regime, India was also there in it, but the aim was terrorism. This name was changed to Popular Front of India.”

He said if the Congress cared for India, they would not have asked foreigners to interfere in India and would not have questioned surgical strike in Pakistan and the bravery of the army jawans in Galwan.

“These are the same people who used to cry in front of the enemies of the country when there was a terrorist attack. Their people will do the same as they did earlier,” he added.

In a veiled attack on the Opposition, the PM said those who believe in “tukde-tukde gangs, divide people on the basis of language, and keep liaison with people in foreign countries cannot fulfill national interest.

With inputs from agencies