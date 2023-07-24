Why is CM so worried? BJP attacks Gehlot over Gudha's 'red diary' claims

A day after sacked Rajasthan minister Rajendra Singh Gudha said that he saved Ashok Gehlot from going to jail by making references to a “red diary”, the BJP on Monday asked why was the Chief Minister so worried about the claims made by his former cabinet colleague.

Gudha, who was sacked as state minister for questioning his own government on the issue of women safety, waved a red diary in Vidhan Sabha on Monday which he claims holds details of irregular financial transactions.

“Rajendra Singh Gudha who was sacked as a state minister for speaking the truth about rising crimes against women in Rajasthan brought a ‘red diary’ in Vidhan Sabha. We want to ask why CM Ashok Gehlot and state government is so worried about that red diary?,” asked Union minister and BJP leader Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Before the House began in the morning, Gudha told reporters that he would “disclose” details about the red diary in the Assembly.

He said the diary contained some “secrets”.

After the house was adjourned, Gudha told reporters at the Assembly building that he wanted to give a statement on the red diary but the speaker did not allow it.

“Shanti Dhariwal stood to speak and I went to him and said that I want to give a statement in the House, but Congress MLAs pushed me to the ground and overpowered me. Some of them including Shanti Dhariwal kicked me and snatched the diary from me. However, some part of the diary was left with me,” he said.

Gudha said he will go among the people on Tuesday and will reveal the “secrets” of the diary.

Gudha had claimed on Sunday that he had saved Rajasthan Chief Minister Gehlot from trouble but was removed without being given an opportunity to explain himself.

“If Rajendra Gudha was not there, the chief minister would have been in jail,” he claimed at a programme in Jhunjhunu district.

Speaking to the media, he claimed that he had secured a “red diary” on the directions of the chief minister during a raid by the ED and Income Tax Department against Congress leader Dharmendra Rathore.

“The chief minister called and asked me to retrieve the ‘red diary’ at any cost,” he claimed, without going into details of the diary’s contents.

He claimed the chief minister had repeatedly asked him if he had burnt the diary and added the Chief Minister would not have done so if there was nothing incriminating in it.

With inputs from agencies