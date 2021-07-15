Why everyone is not eligible to operate a drone in India?
Drone Rules 2021: An individual not less than 8 years of age and not more than 65 years of age can apply for a remote pilot licence
Just like knowing how to drive a car does not allow you to drive a car unless you have a proper licence, the same rules apply to anyone willing to fly a drone. Yes, that's right! You will need a licence to fly a drone in India.
The draft Drone Rules, 2021 formulated under the Central Government promulgated the Unmanned Aircraft System Rules (UAS Rules), 2021, which came into force on 12th March, 2021, have suggested stricter drone flying norms in the country after two terror attacks on the Jammu airbase in June and numerous sightings of drones near the International Border and Line of Control.
What is the remote pilot licence?
Who is eligible to apply for a remote pilot licence?
The following natural persons shall be eligible for a remote pilot licence as per the draft Drone Rules, 2021.
What is the procedure for obtaining a remote pilot licence?
The Director-General may issue the remote pilot licence to any applicant who satisfies the criteria set out in sub-rule through the digital sky platform, within 15 days from the date of issue of the remote pilot certificate by the authorised remote pilot training organisation.
How long is the remote pilot licence valid?
Who all are exempted?
No remote pilot licence shall be required for a person:
