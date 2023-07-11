Why does Fadnavis think Uddhav needs a psychiatrist?

Responding to Uddhav Thackeray’s “taint” remark, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said the former Maharashtra CM needs a psychiatrist.

“I pity my old friend and today’s political rival Uddhav Thackeray’s thinking and behaviour. I feel he needs a psychiatrist,” Fadnavis said.

“Perhaps this situation had a huge impact on him and hence, when a person speaks from such a mindset, one should not react on it,” he added.

BJP workers in Nagpur on Tuesday protested against Uddhav Thackeray over his “taint” remark for Devendra Fadnavis and demanded that the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief retract his comment.

The BJP workers staged a demonstration at Variety Square in the morning where they raised slogans against Thackeray.

Addressing Shiv Sena (UBT) workers on Monday, the home turf of Fadnavis, Thackeray said the BJP leader was a “taint” on Nagpur as he had aligned with the NCP despite asserting that he would never do so.

Playing an old audio clip of Fadnavis stating that he would never join hands with the NCP, Thackeray said the BJP leader’s “no means yes”.

(With inputs from agencies)