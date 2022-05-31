'Why do you have a huge Madhya Pradesh': Watch banter between Mamata and municipality leader

Banerjee asked about the diet of the man and he honestly confessed that he is fond of eating and 'pakora' is a must for his breakfast. She advised him to walk every day and also to maintain a healthy diet. The TMC leader noted that 'pakora' will never let him control his weight.

A hilarious argument between Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and one of the municipality leaders from the Trinamool Congress has hit the internet and has been going viral. During a meeting, Mamata Banerjee expressed her concern about the man’s health as he seemed overweighted to the Chief Minister.

The worker was discussing something with Banerjee when she interrupted her. Asking about his health, she said that his belly has grown quite a lot and it could lead him to get collapsed someday.

Although the Bengal CM's words might seem body shaming to many, the worker took it lightly and stated that he doesn’t have any kind of health issue like diabetes or blood pressure.

But Banerjee was not convinced by his reply and asked if he had any liver-associated problem. The man, who weighs 125 kg, did not give up and tried to make her understand that he also follows a daily workout routine.

Then the CM referred to a pun and smilingly asked him, “How do you have a huge ‘Madhya Pradesh’?” Here the state’s name means the middle part of the body which is the tummy of the worker. Thus, the funny conversation went on and other party members present inside the room were seen grinning among themselves.

Watch the video:

“how has your MadhyaPradesh (tummy) grown so big?” CM #MamataBanerjee was caught worried about the health of her municipality leader who weighs 125 kgs yet admittedly eats pakoras every morning. The conversation is hilarious. The chairman tried hard to prove his workout abilities pic.twitter.com/hDZw3OFamQ — Tamal Saha (@Tamal0401) May 30, 2022

Banerjee asked about the diet of the man and he honestly confessed that he is fond of eating and 'pakora' is a must for his breakfast. She advised him to walk every day and also to maintain a healthy diet. The TMC leader noted that 'pakora' will never let him control his weight.

The worker then revealed his one and a half-hour of exercise routine. He claimed that he does breathing exercises every day for staying fit. But Banerjee did not believe him and asked him to show some of the exercises.

The man wasted no time and showed some glimpses of ‘Kapalabhati’, a known breathing exercise. Then the CM said that she also does the same every day.

When asked about the count, the man said that he does 1,000 ‘Kapalabhati’ every morning which seemed impossible to the CM. Banerjee then challenged him to show 1,000 Kapal Bharti on stage and he will be rewarded with Rs 10,000 immediately. But the man told that it was not the right time to do that and he could show her the same after 5 in the afternoon.

The video has been widely shared on social media and has garnered many reactions from users. While many users enjoyed the hilarious banter, some even asked for the remaining clip as they have got interested in the matter.