Whose purpose is being served by 'ostracising' Kashmiris, asks Omar Abdullah on Twitter

India Press Trust of India Feb 17, 2019 16:17:36 IST

Srinagar: Kashmir is not just a piece of land, it is the people that inhabit it, National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah asserted Sunday, saying by attacking Kashmiris, they were being told there is no place for them outside the valley and no future in the mainland.

Abdullah wrote in a series of tweets:

The former chief minister's remarks came following reports of attacks on Kashmiris in Jammu and harassment of Kashmiri students at a few places outside the state.

The NC leader Saturday met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and sought his intervention to ensure safety of Kashmiri students and traders in various parts of the country.

