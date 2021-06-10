The MHADA, who completed their pre-monsoon survey of the Cess building of Mumbai declared 21 buildings as extremely dangerous. On the list of 21 dangerous buildings, 10 were there in last year's list of dangerous buildings too.

Every year during monsoon, Mumbai witnesses various building collapse incidents because many structures are in dilapidated condition. Despite this, people continue to reside in badly maintained buildings. Some even get a notice from authorities to vacate but they risk their lives and stay.

Annually, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) conducts surveys of such buildings and give evacuation notices to avoid loss of humanity if any untoward incident occurs.

The MHADA, who completed their pre-monsoon survey of the Cess building of Mumbai declared 21 buildings as extremely dangerous. On the list of 21 dangerous buildings, 10 were there in last year's list of dangerous buildings too. Also, most of the buildings on the list are situated in South Mumbai's Mumbadevi, Bhoiwada, Girgaon, Masjid Bander, and VP Road.

Meanwhile, check below the complete list here:

Building No. 144, MG Road, A-1163 (this is from last year’s list) Building No. 133B Babulal Tank Road, Begum Mohammad Chaal Building No. 54 Umarkhadi, 1st Street Umbrella House Building No. 101-111, Bara Building Road (this is from last year’s list) Building No. 74 Nizam Street (From last year’s list) Building No. 123, Kika Street (From last year’s list) Building No. 166D Mumbadevi Road (From last year’s list) Building No. 2-4A, 2nd Bhoiwada Lana Building No. 42 Masjid Street Building No. 14 Bhandari Street (From last year’s list) Building No. 64-64A Bhandari Street, Mumbai Building No. 1-3-5 Sant Sena Maharaj Marg Building No. 3 Sonapur 2nd Cross Lane Building No. 2-4 Sorabji Santuk Lane Building No. 387-391, Badam Wadi VP Road (From last year’s list) Building No. 391D Badam Wadi, VP Road (From last year’s list) Building No. 273-281 Falkland Road, D, 2299-2301 (From last year’s list) Building No. 1, Khetwadi 12th Street (D) 2049 (From last year’s list) Building No. 31-C and 33-A Ranganekar Marg and 19 Purandare Marg Girgaon Chowpatty Building No. 104-106 Meghji Building A, B, C Wing, Shivdas Chapasi Marg Building No. 15-19K.K. Route 1-3 Pius Street

Further MHADA notified that these buildings, which are at high risk have a total of 717 residents of which 460 are residential and 257 are non-residential tenants. So far, 193 residents have shifted to another accommodation place on their own after warning while 20 residents have been shifted by housing authorities to a transit camp.

In case you want to contact any official or unit after a building collapse, then MHADA has a 24x7 helpline service that provides help or support at any time. The helpline numbers are 23536945 and 23517423.

Check below for other available services: