Whoever becomes PM shouldn't be without a wife: Lalu Prasad Yadav

Former Bihar chief minister and RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav, who recently advised Congress’ ex-president Rahul Gandhi to get married, on Thursday said whoever becomes the prime minister should not be without a wife.

Asked about the PM face from Opposition and his earlier advice to Rahul Gandhi to get married, Lalu Yadav said, “Whoever becomes the PM should not be without a wife. Staying at PM residence without a wife is wrong. This should be done away with.”

#WATCH | When asked about the PM face from Opposition & his earlier advice to Rahul Gandhi to get married, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav says, "Whoever becomes the PM should not be without a wife. Staying at PM residence without a wife is wrong. This should be done away with..,"… pic.twitter.com/uh0dnzyoJk — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2023

Further, he claimed that the Opposition alliance will get “at least 300 seats” in the Lok Sabha elections next year.

Last month, while addressing the joint press conference in Patna after the conclusion of the Opposition meeting, Lalu Yadav said, “You (Rahul Gandhi) did not pay heed to our advice to get married. You should have got married. Time has still not passed, get married and we will join the procession (Shadi Kariye aur hum log Baraati chale).”

Reacting to this, the Congress leader said,” If you say so, it will happen (Aaapne Kehdia toh hojaega).”

(With inputs from agencies)