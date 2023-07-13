When & where to watch ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 launch LIVE
If Chandrayaan-3 accomplishes its mission, India will become the fourth country after Russia, US and China to successfully achieve a soft landing on the moon
Chandrayaan-3 mission is scheduled to be launched on Friday, July 14, 2023, at 2:35 pm IST from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.
India’s upgraded ‘Bahubali’ rocket, known as Launch Vehicle Mark 3 (LMV-3), will send Chandrayaan-3 to the moon.
Chandrayaan-3 holds great importance as it aims to achieve a soft landing on the moon, a crucial milestone in celestial body exploration.
Related Articles
If Chandrayaan-3 accomplishes its mission, India will become the fourth country after Russia, US and China to successfully achieve a soft landing on the moon.
Date and time of Chandrayaan-3 launch
ISRO’s Chandrayaan 3 spacecraft will be launched on July 14, 2023 at 2:35 pm. The lander component of the spacecraft will start its journey, which is expected to last a little over a month.
The soft landing on the lunar surface of the moon is tentatively expected around August 23 or 24.
Where to watch Chandrayaan-3 launch?
The launch of Chandrayaan-3 will be streamed LIVE on Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) website and YouTube channel.
The allocated budget for Chandrayaan-3, ISRO’s third lunar mission, amounts to Rs 615 crores, which is lower compared to the Chandrayaan 2 mission that had a budget of Rs 960 crores.
Also Read: Will Chandrayaan-3 make history? All you need to know about the moon mission
ISRO will reuse the names of the Chandrayaan-2 lander and rover for the Chandrayaan-3 mission. The spacecraft includes a moon lander called Vikram (derived from the Sanskrit word for “Valor”) which is equipped with four instruments to observe thermal conductivity and detect moonquakes in the landing area, among other data-gathering tasks.
Once the spacecraft touches down, the rover, named Pragyan (meaning “wisdom”in Sanskrit), will disembark from Vikram and explore the nearby region. It is equipped with onboard cameras to navigate around lunar obstacles.
with inputs from agencies
also read
Chandrayaan-3 launch: Why is exploring the Moon important for humanity?
Experts say exploring the Moon will allow us to study the history of the Earth and the universe, bring technological and economic benefits, give us a launching pad to Mars and deep space. ISRO has slated Chandrayaan-3 mission for launch at 2.35 pm on Friday
India to transfer technology for small satellite launch vehicle to domestic private players
India's private aerospace industry is about to receive a major boost thanks to ISRO's decision to transfer the technology that enables them to launch their SSLV. The Department of Space has invited applications from Indian private players dealing in aerospace
Chandrayaan-3 integrates with launch vehicle: Why is this significant?
The ambitious Chandrayaan-3 mission to the Moon will be launched between 12 and 19 July from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. On 5 July, it was integrated with its launch vehicle, LVM3, which is India's heaviest rocket