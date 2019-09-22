When and how to watch 'Howdy, Modi' event in Houston: Narendra Modi, Donald Trump to attend mega event on Sunday at 9 pm IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address a crowd of 50,000 Indian-Americans at the Howdy, Modi! mega event at the sprawling NRG stadium in Houston, Texas on Sunday (22 September). The event will also be attended by US president Donald Trump, making it the first time ever that the two heads of the states would meet in the US outside of Washington DC or New York, where the United Nations is headquartered.

Over 60 prominent US lawmakers, including Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, are also slated to attend the mega event hosted by the Texas India Forum (TIF).

What is the schedule of the programme?

The gates to the stadium will be open from 4.30 pm IST to 7.30 pm IST, after which a cultural programme will begin. The programme will continue for about an hour, after which Modi will begin his address to the rally.

How to attend the event?

The registrations for the free-for-all event were full as of 21 August; however, students continued to enroll for the event till 29 August.

When to watch the programme?

The Howdy Modi event — with the tagline “Shared Dreams, Bright Futures" — will begin at 10 am local time and 8.30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) and is scheduled to end at 1 pm (local time) or 11.30 pm (IST).

How to watch the programme?

The event will be live-streamed on Modi's official YouTube channel. Viewers can also follow the event on Modi's Twitter account and the PMO India Twitter handle. Public broadcaster Doordarshan News will also telecast the event on its Hindi and English channels. Viewers can also follow the Press Information Bureau's website and social media handles.