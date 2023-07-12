Ever found yourself stuck deciding what to order in a restaurant? And the long list of offerings confuses you more than it helps? Well, no worries, you are not alone in this. Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand assures you that even a five-time World Chess Champion like him can feel burdened by the same. Added to the list of his light-hearted moments recently, the chess prodigy partnered with fast-food chain Subway. Anand, popularly known as Vishy, posted the collaboration on Twitter.

The chess king captioned the post: “Admin paneer sub khaane gaya tha (Man wanted to eat a paneer sub).” The clip shows him in conversation with the subway man. Soon after welcoming him to the store, the genius is bombarded with truckloads of questions offering choices. The concerns range from bread type to the fillings and veggies. In addition, the man offers 6 sauce options.

In the midst of the mutual conversation, Anand’s internal commentary is what piques the interest of the viewers. In the end a thought-burdened Anand is seen running away while sweating profusely and an announcement follows, stating that ‘Even a genius can find it hard to order a sub.’ While escaping, he bangs his head against the glass and falls on his back on the floor.

Check out some of the hilarious comments below:

One user posted a screengrab of the clip. She captioned the post: “Girls after applying heavy makeup in humid weather.”

Girls after applying heavy makeup in humid weather pic.twitter.com/SDgFZF2SnE — vani (@paneerchillli) July 11, 2023

Another wrote: “When you see 20 missed calls from dad.”

When you see 20 missed calls from dad. pic.twitter.com/NnUxs0EJBl — Puja 🥂 (@winnie_the_puja) July 11, 2023

“Determining the ideal number of bags to pack for a two-day trip,” wrote a third user.

determining the ideal number of bags to pack for a two-day trip pic.twitter.com/417Tpn3fK6 — Srishti (@swishtee) July 11, 2023

A fourth user commented: “When UPI payment app shows ‘Processing payment’ for the last 5 minutes.”

When UPI payment app is showing ‘Processing payment’ for last 5 mins.. pic.twitter.com/47GVJ4pDql — Atul (@dikhhat_hai_) July 11, 2023

A fifth wrote: “This is how other siblings react when one sibling is scolded. (patli gali se nikal jao warna tum he bhi daat padegi)”

This is how other sibling reacts when one sibling is getting scolded. ( patli gali se nikal jao warna tum he bhi daat padegi 🤣) pic.twitter.com/QVUTrLmXqy — Panda 🐼 (@lzy_panda) July 11, 2023

Another pointed out that it is no longer a status symbol to order confidently at Subway now. He added: “Need to learn about French desserts now.” In addition, he praised Subway for acknowledging customers’ problems. Taking a dig at Zomato’s confusion regarding its name, he addressed it as a ‘Very zomato vs zomaito’ issue.

Being able to confidently order at subway is no longer a status symbol now. 🙄 People have understood all types of coffee also.😬 Need to learn about French desserts now.😵‍💫 BTW, Brilliant of subway to acknowledge the customers problem. Very zomaato vs zomaito. — Naman Sarawagi (@NamanSr) July 10, 2023

The post amassed over 10 lakh views.