What is 2-DG: All you need to know about DRDO's new anti-COVID drug
The Defence Research and Development Organisation’s Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences in collaboration with Dr Reddy’s Laboratories has developed a drug called 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG).
As reported by NDTV, the drug has been found useful in helping COVID-19 patients recover and reduce oxygen dependence.
Earlier this month, the Drugs Controller General of India gave permission for 2-DG to be used for moderate to severe coronavirus patients as an adjunct therapy.
On Monday, 17 May, defence minister Rajnath Singh handed over the first batch of this newly developed drug 2-DG to the Union health minister Harsh Vardhan at an event.
According to a report in Indian Express, 2-DG can be administered orally by dissolving in water. It works by getting itself lodged in the virus-infected cells. 2-DG stops viral synthesis and energy production thus stopping the growth of the coronavirus .
According to the press release by DRDO, 2-DG is unique in its approach as it selectively accumulates only in the cells infected by the virus.
Researchers started the development of this drug during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in April 2020. That is when it was discovered that the molecules 2-DG were inhibiting the growth of SARS-CoV-2.
Back in May 2020, 2-DG was approved for phase 2 trial by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization. It was conducted on 111 patients between the months of May to December.
The price of 2-DG has not been decided yet.
As per NDTV, DRDO’s Dr Sudhir Chandna said that the price of the drug will be decided by their industry partners Dr Reddy's Laboratories.
