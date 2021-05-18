Earlier this month, the Drugs Controller General of India gave permission for 2-DG to be used for moderate to severe coronavirus patients as an adjunct therapy

The Defence Research and Development Organisation’s Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences in collaboration with Dr Reddy’s Laboratories has developed a drug called 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG).

As reported by NDTV, the drug has been found useful in helping COVID-19 patients recover and reduce oxygen dependence.

On Monday, 17 May, defence minister Rajnath Singh handed over the first batch of this newly developed drug 2-DG to the Union health minister Harsh Vardhan at an event.

According to a report in Indian Express, 2-DG can be administered orally by dissolving in water. It works by getting itself lodged in the virus-infected cells. 2-DG stops viral synthesis and energy production thus stopping the growth of the coronavirus .

According to the press release by DRDO, 2-DG is unique in its approach as it selectively accumulates only in the cells infected by the virus.

Researchers started the development of this drug during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in April 2020. That is when it was discovered that the molecules 2-DG were inhibiting the growth of SARS-CoV-2.

Back in May 2020, 2-DG was approved for phase 2 trial by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization. It was conducted on 111 patients between the months of May to December.

The price of 2-DG has not been decided yet.

As per NDTV, DRDO’s Dr Sudhir Chandna said that the price of the drug will be decided by their industry partners Dr Reddy's Laboratories.