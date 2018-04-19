'What can we do, saying anything now is futile,' Judge Loya's brother laments over Supreme Court's order

Latur: The brother of Judge BH Loya on Thursday said he was resigned to his fate after the Supreme Court dismissed a petition seeking a SIT probe into the death of the judge.

"We have nothing to say... Whatever has happened, has happened. What can we do now?" said Srinivas Loya, who lives in Latur.

He said when the Supreme Court had not heeded noted lawyers like Prashant Bhushan, "then what is our standing? We are very small people.

"The best is we will not say anything in the matter now. How will it help? We can do nothing further... It's futile," the anguished brother said.

Earlier in the day, a bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice DY Chandrachud said there was absolutely no merit in the petition and Judge Loya had met a natural death.

Judge Loya was conducting a trial in a case related to the killing of criminal Sohrabuddin Sheikh in which one of the accused was now BJP president Amit Shah, who was then home minister in Gujarat.