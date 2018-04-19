You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

'What can we do, saying anything now is futile,' Judge Loya's brother laments over Supreme Court's order

India IANS Apr 19, 2018 20:36:32 IST

Latur: The brother of Judge BH Loya on Thursday said he was resigned to his fate after the Supreme Court dismissed a petition seeking a SIT probe into the death of the judge.

File image of Justice Loya. Facebook

File image of Judge Loya. Facebook

"We have nothing to say... Whatever has happened, has happened. What can we do now?" said Srinivas Loya, who lives in Latur.

He said when the Supreme Court had not heeded noted lawyers like Prashant Bhushan, "then what is our standing? We are very small people.

"The best is we will not say anything in the matter now. How will it help? We can do nothing further... It's futile," the anguished brother said.

Earlier in the day, a bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice DY Chandrachud said there was absolutely no merit in the petition and Judge Loya had met a natural death.

Judge Loya was conducting a trial in a case related to the killing of criminal Sohrabuddin Sheikh in which one of the accused was now BJP president Amit Shah, who was then home minister in Gujarat.


Updated Date: Apr 19, 2018 20:36 PM

Also Watch

Watch: Firstpost test rides the new Thunderbird 500X in Goa and walks you through the Royal Enfield Garage Cafe
  • Tuesday, April 17, 2018 Varun Dhawan on Shoojit Sircar's October, 5-star reviews and working with Anushka Sharma in Sui Dhaaga
  • Saturday, April 14, 2018 Ambedkar Jayanti: Re-visiting Babasaheb's ideals exposes fake Dalit politics of Rahul Gandhi and Congress
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Varun Dhawan on Shoojit Sircar's October, 5-star reviews and working with Anushka Sharma in Sui Dhaaga



Top Stories




Cricket Scores