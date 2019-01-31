By-Elections Results 2019

'What a makeover': Twitterati applaud Piyush Goyal on Uttar Pradesh's Mathura Junction revamp with new booking hall, circulation area

India FP Staff Jan 31, 2019 10:42:04 IST

The Mathura Junction in Uttar Pradesh has undergone a complete makeover, and has revamped entry and exit doors, a fully upgraded first class waiting room, a newly renovated booking hall and VIP room, as well as an improved circulating area, Financial Express reported. Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted about the development saying,

"Renovation of the railway station of Krishna's home of Mathura: New entrance and exit gates, a better circuiting area, newly decorated booking hall and a first class waiting room which is more convenient for the passengers." The Railway Ministry also showcased the upgradation:

Twitter was abuzz after the news broke, with a variety of reactions. While some lauded the railway department for its efforts:

Others were critical of the "sheer waste of money":

According to a report from Times Now, Goyal had previously talked about redeveloping 68 railway stations by February this year. Several railway stations like Jaipur, New Delhi etc have already been upgraded while renovations are underway at many others. The stations are being upgraded to incorporate facilities such lifts, escalators, foot-over-bridges, parking lots, circulating areas and waiting rooms, among others.

Updated Date: Jan 31, 2019 10:42:04 IST

