'What a makeover': Twitterati applaud Piyush Goyal on Uttar Pradesh's Mathura Junction revamp with new booking hall, circulation area

The Mathura Junction in Uttar Pradesh has undergone a complete makeover, and has revamped entry and exit doors, a fully upgraded first class waiting room, a newly renovated booking hall and VIP room, as well as an improved circulating area, Financial Express reported. Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted about the development saying,

"Renovation of the railway station of Krishna's home of Mathura: New entrance and exit gates, a better circuiting area, newly decorated booking hall and a first class waiting room which is more convenient for the passengers." The Railway Ministry also showcased the upgradation:

Makeover of Mathura Railway Station: More comfort, cleanliness & beautification for passengers.https://t.co/lHkFz1CbDE pic.twitter.com/ik6yq8mFTQ — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) January 24, 2019

Twitter was abuzz after the news broke, with a variety of reactions. While some lauded the railway department for its efforts:

.. I have also got the Railway ministry at the Centre to beautify the railway station in Mathura with lovely paintings on the walls. It looks quite spruced up & charming now. The 3rd & most impt move was to establish a mega food park in the well connected Chaata dist.

..contd.. — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) January 30, 2019

Mathura Jn Railway Station today. Reason Why Middle Classes Trust and Believe in Narendra Modi Govt pic.twitter.com/Mv3Fk40wN7 — Jiggs 🇮🇳 (@Sootradhar) January 31, 2019

@PMOIndia @narendramodi @PiyushGoyal @RailMinIndia Dear sir you have done an incredible work on Mathura railway station thanks for this #मेरीरेलमेराघर I want to meet you sir. — Lakhan Chaudhary (@LakhanS85442383) January 30, 2019

#MathuraJunction What a makeover! If intentions are pure and you are passionate to bring a positive change, even a railway station can look better than an airport. The holy city of Mathura finally getting the place it deserved. pic.twitter.com/BJJVgJpDMf — Rita 🇮🇳 (@RitaG74) January 30, 2019

This is neither any private college nor any 5 star hotel. This is Mathura junction railway station. kudos to @PiyushGoyal for this wonderful work. #YuvaBharatWithModi#GetWellSoonRahul pic.twitter.com/9XBIF0KXBT — Bimal Shahi (@bimalshahi) January 30, 2019

Others were critical of the "sheer waste of money":

This is sheer waste of money. When necessities are not in place, the Indian Railways is aiming for luxuries. The majority of Indian Railway Passengers are not ready for this. Besides all this infra will soon be in shambles. https://t.co/2KD8yXpzLf — Vᴀʀᴜɴ M (@HLK_Syndicate) January 31, 2019

Someone is not doing his duty properly at @RailMinIndia @ Mathura Jn station. Even after investing hard earned money by railway, operator is failed to maintained it. Plz switched it off to save power at least. @PiyushGoyal @PiyushGoyalOffc @CPRONCR pic.twitter.com/c8GxqU5qMx — Amit Kumar Agnihotri (@amit557) January 25, 2019

What is the expense Incurred to the railways ?What output is expected ?Does it Justifies the need of that sRation? Who got the contract? https://t.co/wdsXC0N6Mr — Chinnavan (@Chinnavan3) January 30, 2019

The North-South divide is even more glaring under BJP rule. While we in the South don’t get the basic things like clean bed linen and hand towels in II AC coaches of Gowthami Exp, the Northerners get everything with money earned by Southerners. Damn it!! https://t.co/2XfrtYv4t3 — Parupudi V Prasad (@pvprasad_15) January 31, 2019

According to a report from Times Now, Goyal had previously talked about redeveloping 68 railway stations by February this year. Several railway stations like Jaipur, New Delhi etc have already been upgraded while renovations are underway at many others. The stations are being upgraded to incorporate facilities such lifts, escalators, foot-over-bridges, parking lots, circulating areas and waiting rooms, among others.

