'WFH will end our marriage': Harsh Goenka shares hilarious ‘letter from a wife’ that has gone viral

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, work from home (WFH) has become the new normal, however, not everyone is liking this concept. Well, that's what this letter suggests which is currently going viral on social media. Taking to Twitter, Harsh Goenka, the current chairman of RPG Group conglomerate, recently posted a heartfelt yet hilarious letter sent by the wife of “Manoj” who may or may not be one of his employees.

In the letter, she is requesting that her husband should be allowed to work from the office again as he is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 . She writes, "If work from home continues for some more time, our marriage will definitely not work anymore".

Elaborating on the reason she wants her husband to get back to office, the lady adds that he drinks coffee ten times a day, constantly asks for food, sits in different rooms only to leave them in a mess, and he even sleeps during work calls.

"I already have two children to look after. Seeking your support to get my sanity back," she wrote in the end.

Posting the letter on social media with a laughing emoji, the business tycoon wrote, "Don’t know how to respond to her". Take a look at the viral letter below:

Don’t know how to respond to her….😀 pic.twitter.com/SuLFKzbCXy — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) September 9, 2021

Till now, the tweet has gained over 8,000 likes, more than 750 retweets, and various interesting comments.

Commenting on the thread, many women shared that they have experienced a similar situation ever since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and can totally feel the pain. While many also offered funny solutions. Below, check out a few reactions to the post:

