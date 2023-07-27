Wet Friday for Mumbai: IMD issues red alert, 13 NDRF teams deployed

Mumbai that has been witnessing heavy rainfall for over a week, will face another spell of extreme downpour over Friday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has upgraded Mumbai to red alert from orange till Friday.

The heavy downpour is likely to continue for two days, the IMD added.

Apart from Mumbai, ‘red’ alert has been sounded in parts of Maharashtra including Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sangli and Gadchiroli districts.

Due to heavy rains and flood, 13 teams of NDRF have been deployed in different districts of Maharashtra.

Schools and colleges across Mumbai and Maharashtra have declared holiday in the wake of heavy rains and waterlogging. Mumbai University exams have also been postponed.

Mumbai rain alert

According to IMD, moderate to intense rain is likely for next 3-4 hours in Mumbai.

“Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in Mumbai city and suburbs with the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places today,” the weather office said.

Streets in Mumbai waterlogged

Several places, including low-lying areas have been water-logged leading to traffic snarls.

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Waterlogging witnessed in different parts of Mumbai city following rainfall here. Visuals from Cuffe Parade. pic.twitter.com/0X4zXjwVf6 — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2023

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Slight waterlogging witnessed on the railway tracks between Churchgate - Marine Lines railway station. However, train movement is smooth. pic.twitter.com/1rQLNlPdpy — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2023

BMC's warning to Mumbaikars

With forecast of heavy rains on Friday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai's civic body, has issued precautionary measures for the people of the city.

Mumbaikars have been asked to avoid unnecessary travel. If stepping out, people have been asked to stay away from flooded areas and parks vehicles in safe spots to prevent water damage. Also, they have been asked to keep emergency numbers handy.

☔ Precautionary Measures ☔ 1. Avoid unnecessary travel, if possible, during heavy downpours. 2. Keep emergency numbers handy 3. Stay away from flooded areas 4. Park vehicles in safe spots to prevent water damage.#MumbaiRains #StaySafe #BMCPrepared — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 27, 2023

As for road safety, BMC has asked people of Mumbai to avoid driving through waterlogged areas to prevent vehicle breakdowns.

The civic body has asked people the city to be cautious of slippery roads, drive slowly and maintain distance from other vehicles. Mumbaikars have been asked to follow traffic diversions and guidelines for smooth traffic flow.

🚧🚗 Road Safety Alert during Heavy Rains🚗🚧 1. Avoid driving through waterlogged areas to prevent vehicle breakdowns. 2. Be cautious of slippery roads, drive slowly and maintain distance from other vehicles. 3. Follow traffic diversions and guidelines for smooth traffic… — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 27, 2023

Apart from this, BMC has also issued home safety tips including ensuring that drainage systems at home are clear and functional.

People have been asked keep windows and doors securely to prevent water seepage.

"Keep important documents and valuables in waterproof containers. Charge your mobiles and keep a torch handy in case of power outages," BMC said.

🏠🌧️ Home Safety Tips during Heavy Rain 🌧️🏠 1. Ensure proper drainage systems at home are clear and functional. 2. Close windows and doors securely to prevent water seepage. 3. Keep important documents and valuables in waterproof containers. 4. Charge your mobiles and keep a… — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 27, 2023

Meanwhile, the civic body has assured that all manholes are covered with double lid.

With inputs from agencies