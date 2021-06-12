Western Railway Recruitment 2021: Apply for 18 Staff Nurse posts; check wr.indianrailways.gov.in
Eligible and interested candidates can appear for the walk-in interview for the Nursing Staff vacancies
The Western Railway has released an official notification for the recruitment of Staff Nurse posts.
Eligible and interested candidates can appear for the walk-in interview for the Nursing Staff vacancies. Aspirants should note that the hiring will be on a full-time contract basis for three months to work in COVID-19 Isolation Wards of Vadodara Division (WR).
As per the notice, the interview will be conducted on 21 June. Meanwhile, aspirants can check the advertisement by visiting the official website https://wr.indianrailways.gov.in./.
This recruitment drive aims at filling up a total of 18 Staff Nurse posts in the organisation.
Eligibility Criteria:
Candidates applying for the post must have a certificate as a registered Nurse and Midwife having passed 3 years course in General Nursing and Midwifery from a school of nursing or other institute that has been recognised by the Indian Nursing Council or BSc.
Also, the age limit should be between 20 to 40 years.
How to Apply:
Aspirants will have to appear for the interview round which is scheduled to be held on 21 June 21. The interview will take place at Divisional Railway Hospital, Pratapnagar, Vadodara-04
Candidates appearing for the interview should bring along their date of birth certificate, qualifying exam passing certificate, registration, experience, caste certificate, and no objection certificate.
Other details:
The contracts of shortlisted or selected candidates can extend or renewed as per the railway board’s order according to the requirement.
