Western Railway Recruitment 2020: 41 junior technical associates posts vacant, apply at rrc-wr.com by 22 August
The age limit for candidates of general or unreserved category is 18 to 33 years as on 22 July 2020; OBC and SC/ST candidates may apply till 36 years of age
Western Railway has released a notification inviting applications to fill 41 vacant posts of Junior Technical Associates. Willing and eligible candidates can apply for the position at - rrc-wr.com by 22 August 9 pm.
Of the total vacancies, 19 posts are for Junior Technical Associate (Works), 12 for Junior Technical Associate (Electrical), and 10 for Junior Technical Associate (Tele/S&T).
According to a report by Hindustan Times, the age limit for candidates of general or unreserved category is 18 to 33 years as on 22 July 2020.
Applicants from OBC category should be between 18 to 36 years, while the age limit for candidates belonging to SC/ST category is 18 to 36 years.
Those applying for the Western Railway Recruitment 2020 will have to pay fee application. For general category candidates the fee is Rs 500, while for those belonging to SC/ST/OBC/Women/Minorities/EWS category will have to register by paying Rs 250.
A report by Careers 360 mentions that those applying for the Junior Technical Associates (Works) should hold a Diploma in Civil Engineering or Bachelor's degree or B.Sc in Civil Engineering from recognised university/institute.
Those applying for Junior Technical Associates (Electrical) post should have Diploma or degree in Mechanical / Electrical / Electronics Engineering from a recognised University / Institute.
Candidates applying for Junior Technical Associate (Tele/S&T) should have a diploma or degree in Electrical / Electronics/ Information Technology/ Communication Engineering / Computer Science & Engineering/Computer Science/Computer Engineering.
The minimum qualifying marks are 60 percent for general, 55 percent for OBC - non creamy layer and 50 percent for SC/ST candidates.
To check other details of Western Railway Recruitment 2020, click here - https://www.rrc-wr.com/rrwc/Surv&Const/Notification.pdf
Steps to apply
Step 1: Go to the official website - www.rrc-wr.com
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the tab that reads, “Engagement of Jr. Technical Associate (Works / Electrical /Telecom / S&T) on Contract Basis in Survey & Construction Department”
Step 3: Click on the link that states apply online
Step 4: You will be directed to a new page, where you have to click on the registration link if you are a new user and provide all details
Step 5: Once your registration ID is created, go back to login page and enter your credentials and press login button
Step 6: The application form will open on your screen which you will have to fill carefully
Step 7: Pay the application fee and submit.
Here’s a direct link to apply - https://www.rrc-wr.com/EngineeringDepartment/Login
