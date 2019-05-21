West Bengal WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2019 Declared: State board announces Class 10 results; check wbbse.org, wbresults.nic.in

West Bengal WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2019 | The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) declared the results of the West Bengal Madhyamik Results 2019 or Class 10 results today (21 May). The results will available for students to check on the official websites wbbse.org and wbresults.nic.in at 10 am.

The Class 10 examinations were conducted from 12 to 22 February this year. While students can download and take printouts of their scorecard, they must get the original marksheets from their respective institutes. The board, in a notification, said that the marksheets will be distributed to the principals of schools from 10 am on 21 May.

Follow LIVE updates here

Steps to check West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official page – wbbse.org or wbresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Results' link

Step 3: Fill in the required details such as roll number and date of birth

Step 4: The results will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download it and take a printout for future reference

Students can also check their results right here on Firstpost by entering their details below:

Apart from the official websites, students can also check scores at exametc.com, indiaresults.com, jagranjosh.com and results.shiksha. Results can also be obtained over SMS by pre-registering roll number and mobile number on exametc.com. Additionally, a Google mobile application called Madhyamik Results 2019 can also be checked for scores.

In 2018, the West Bengal board Class 10 result was announced on 6 June. Last year, the overall pass percentage was 85.49 percent with the pass percentage of boys standing at 44 percent and girls at 56 percent. More than 11 lakh students had appeared for the tests last year.

Re-checking or re-evaluation facility is offered by the West Bengal Board. Students can apply for it in case she or he feels the need to. Any change in the final mark tally would be updated in the original mark sheet.

West Bengal board is the state educational board responsible for conducting the examinations of class 10th at the state level. WBBSE came into existence in the year 1951.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.