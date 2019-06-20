West Bengal violence: Section 144 imposed in Bhatpara after clash leaves one dead, three injured; 11 IPS officers transferred

The West Bengal government ordered the transfer of 11 IPS officers on Thursday, reported CNN-News18. These orders come in the background of prevailing violence in the state, including clashes in Bhatpara that resulted in the death of one person.

According to CNN-News18, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also directed the police to restore the situation to normal in the state within three days. The situation in North 24 Parganas’ Bhatpara remains tense, with police conducting route marches to ensure normalcy.

In the clashes in Bhatpara, three people were seriously injured. The deceased was identified as Rambabu Shaw.

According to PTI, bombs were hurled and several rounds of bullets fired in the air by the members of the two warring groups near a newly constructed police station in the area, which falls under the Barrackpore Lok Sabha seat.

Apart from the police, Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel has also been deployed. Shops, market places and business establishments downed shutters and Section 144 was imposed in Bhatpara and Jagatdal areas.

"Some anti-socials and criminals have been active in Bhatpara. Outside elements have now joined them, disrupting peace in the area. DG Virendra has also been asked to rush to Bhatpara," Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay told PTI.

The BJP blamed the ruling Trinamool Congress for the Bhatpara violence and said a report about the same will be sent to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, according to NDTV.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asked the police brass to hold an emergency meeting at the state secretariat.

Bhatpara has witnessed a series of clashes since 19 May, when a bypoll was held in the Assembly constituency. There have been various incidents of unrest in West Bengal since before the Lok Sabha elections, with Banerjee blaming the BJP for attempting to destabilise the state.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.