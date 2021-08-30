The last date of registration for SET 2022 is 15 September and the exam will be held on 9 January 2022

The application process for the West Bengal State Eligibility Test (WB SET) 2022 began on Monday, declared West Bengal College Service Commission (WBCSC). Interested candidates can register for the exam by visiting the official website of WBCSC https://www.wbcsconline.in/

The 23rd State Eligibility Test will be conducted on 9 January 2022 for the selection of assistant professors. Applicants should note that the last date of registration is 15 September.

The candidate's aggregate performance in both WB SET papers will determine eligibility for the assistant professor post. "Candidates who qualify the test for eligibility for Assistant Professor will be governed by the rules and regulations for recruitment of Assistant Professor in West Bengal,” the Commission informed as per Hindustan Times.

Candidates can follow these below mentioned steps to apply for WB SET 2022:

Go to the official website of WBCSC at https://www.wbcsconline.in/

Search and click on apply for State Eligibility Test 2022 that is available on the homepage

Candidates need to register using personal details and uploading documents

Finally, pay the registration fee and submit the application

Aspirants can download the form and take a printout of the same for future use or reference

Check the direct link to apply for WB SET 2022: https://www.wbcsconline.in/Candidate/Index.aspx

Exam Details

The WB SET consists of two papers. The first paper comprises of 50 objective type compulsory questions, with each question carrying 2 marks. The questions will be of general type, intended to assess the teaching capabilities and aptitude of the candidate. The second paper will consist of 100 objective type compulsory questions, where each question will also carry 2 marks. This exam will be based on the subject selected by the respective candidate.

Examination Fee

For the general category, the WB SET 2022 exam fee is Rs 1,200. For Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), persons with disability (PwD) and transgender candidates the test fee is Rs 300. For Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) candidates, the fee is Rs 600.