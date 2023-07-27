West Bengal Shocker: Couple sell 8-month-old to buy iPhone 14, make Insta reels touring state

A couple from North 24 Parganas, West Bengal reportedly sold their 8-month-old baby in order to purchase iPhone 14 for creating Instagram reels.

The West Bengal police have arrested the mother, identified as Sathi, and the woman who bought the baby, identified as Priyanka Ghosh. However, the father of the baby, Jaydev, remains at large.

The incident came to light when the couple’s neighbors noticed unusual behavior and the sudden absence of their 8-month-old son, which prompted them to alert the police.

The neighbors had noticed that the couple, who were facing financial difficulties, suddenly bought an iPhone around the same time as their baby’s disappearance.

Upon further investigation, the mother admitted that they had indeed sold the baby and used the money to fund trips to various parts of West Bengal to create content for Instagram reels.

Shockingly, there are also reports alleging that the father attempted to sell their seven-year-old daughter as well.

“After selling the boy, Jaydev also tried to sell the girl on Saturday midnight. We inform the police as soon as we understood it. Police have arrested Jaydev,” said Local councillor Tarak Guha.

An investigation is currently underway with authorities examining the case from all angles.

With inputs from agencies