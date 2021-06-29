West Bengal Public Service Commission releases competitive exams revised schedule; tests to be held in August

The audit and accounts service (prelims) examination 2020 is slated for 7 August, while the civil services preliminary exam 2021 is going to be on 22 August

The revised schedule for civil services and audit and accounts service exams has been announced by the West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC). The competitive exams, which were supposed to be held in May, were postponed due to the second wave of coronavirus and will now be conducted in August.

While the commission is going to conduct audit and accounts service (prelims) examination 2020 on 7 August, the civil services preliminary exam 2021 is going to be on 22 August.

According to the new schedule, the commission is going to conduct the West Bengal Civil Service Main Examination 2020 from 27 to 31 August.

The notice states that the revised dates for all these exams are tentative.

The civil services exam consists of two parts, a written and a personality test. The written test is further divided into preliminary and main exams.

The personality test schedule for the West Bengal Works Accountant Recruitment Exam, 2018 has also been declared by the commission for board I and board II. Candidates are going to appear for the test from 5 July to 4 August.

The commission has also postponed the half-yearly Departmental Examination in Bengali of Probationary sub-​inspectors (SIs) in West Bengal Police and SIs and Sergeants in Kolkata Police. It was earlier scheduled to be conducted on 29 June but has been postponed till further notice.