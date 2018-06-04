West Bengal political violence: One killed, many injured in two-party clash in Cooch Behar

Cooch Behar: One person was killed and a number of people were injured in a clash between supporters of two political parties in Cooch Behar district, police said on Monday.

The clash between the supporters of the two parties took place at Jamaldaha area of the district on Sunday in which Ramjan Mian was killed and many people were injured, they said. The police, however, did not specify the number of injured persons. A large contingent of the police force was deployed in the area to maintain peace, they added.

CoochBehar district CPM leaders claimed that deceased Ramjan Mian was their active supporter and their newly elected gram panchayat member of Jamaldaha, Atabul Islamd was among the injured.

The CPM leaders alleged that the clash started when Trinamool Congress workers tried to set the house of Islam on fire which was resisted by CPM activists. The Trinamool Congress has denied the CPM allegations.