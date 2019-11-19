West Bengal Police Result 2019: State police releases SI result for written exam; check wbpolice.gov.in to download scores

West Bengal Police Result 2019: West Bengal Police released the result for the combined competitive examination conducted to recruit candidates to the post of Sub-Inspector and Lady Sub-Inspector of Excise under Department of Finance, Govt. of West Bengal. West Bengal Police SI result were uploaded today (18 November, Tuesday).

Candidates who have appeared for the written examination that was conducted on 4 August this year can check their result through the official site of the West Bengal Police at wbpolice.gov.in.

The online application process commenced on 5 February, 2019 and the last date to apply for the post was 5 March, 2019.

As per Times Now, this recruitment drive is conducted to fill up 8,419 posts of police constables in the state.

Candidates who have appeared for the written examination can check their result by following these simple steps given below.

Steps to check West Bengal Police SI Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official site of West Bengal Police at wbpolice.gov.in.

Step 2: Look for the result tab and click on West Bengal Police SI Result 2019 link available.

Step 3: A new page will open where candidates can check their result.

Step 4: Download and take a print out of the same for future reference.

The selection process will comprise of preliminary written test, physical measurement test, physical efficiency test, final written exam and interview. For more related details, candidates can check the official site of the West Bengal Police.

