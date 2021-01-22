West Bengal Police Recruitment 2021: Application for constable posts begins at wbpolice.gov.in

The upper age limit for those applying to the post of Constable/Lady Constable is 27 years in January 2020 while the lower age limit is 18

The application process for the recruitment of Constable/Lady Constable, Sub-Inspector/Lady Sub-Inspector of Police (Unarmed Branch) and Sub-Inspector of Police (Armed Branch) has started from 22 January. The last date to apply online for the aforementioned posts is 20 February while the applicants can pay the fees till 23 February.

Candidates can submit their application through online and offline mode. Those who are applying online need to submit the registration fees by 23 February via Punjab National Bank challan.

Here are the steps that you can take to apply for the post of Constable/Lady Constable:

Step 1: Log with the website - wbpolice.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, you will find the option ‘Recruitment’. Click on that and you will be redirected to a new page

Step 3: Select ‘Get Details’ written next to ‘Recruitment to the Post of Sub-Inspector / Lady Sub-Inspector of Police in West Bengal Police - 2020’

Step 4: A new page will open. Now click on Get Details next to 'Fill-up Application Form online'

Step 5: Aspiring candidates will be taken to a new page. Click on the option The Post of Sub-Inspector / Lady Sub-Inspector in WBP 2020 on the left panel

Step 6: Now click on ‘Apply Online’ and sign up by entering your details and clicking on ‘Sign Up’.

A similar procedure has to be followed for the application of Constable/Lady Constable. At Step 3, click on Get Details written next to your desired post and you will be redirected to its application process.

For those applying to get recruited as Sub-Inspector/Lady Sub-Inspector, the upper age limit is 27 years old while the minimum age should not be less than 20.

Upper age limit for the candidates belonging to SC/ST categories is relaxed by five years and three years for candidates belonging to the OBC category.

There are 8,600 vacancies for the post of constable and lady constable. Out of these, there are 7,440 posts of Constable and 1,192 posts of Lady Constable.

The upper age limit for those applying to the post of Constable/Lady Constable is 27 years in January 2020 while the lower age limit is 18.