West Bengal Police recruitment 2019: Result of exam to fill over 8,400 constable posts declared at wbpolice.gov.in

West Bengal Police 2019 recruitment exam final results have been declared by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) at wbpolice.gov.in. The recruitment exam of constables (Male) in the West Bengal was conducted on 15 October.

The recruitment drive is being carried out to fill 8,419 vacant positions for police constables in the state police.

Candidates who have qualified the exam will now have to appear for physical measurement test and interview. The written exams were conducted in two parts - preliminary exam of 100 marks and mains exam of 85 marks. The interview round will be marked out of a maximum of 15 marks.

Those who get selected for constable post in West Bengal Police will be getting a monthly remuneration of Rs 5,400 to Rs 25,200 with grade pay of Rs 2,600.

Candidates can check their score and qualifying status by entering their application serial number and date of birth as well as district. The list is also available on the notice board of the office of the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board located at the Araksha Bhawan, Salt Lake City, Kolkata.

Steps to check West Bengal Constables 2019 final results online:

Step 1: Log on to the official website - wbpolice.gov.in.

Step 2: Tap on the link that reads, “Announcement of Final Result for the post of Constables in West Bengal Police 2019”.

Step 3: Enter your credentials and press the submit button.

Step 4: Your West Bengal Constables final result 2019 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check all the details, score, qualifying status before saving and taking a printout of your scorecard.

