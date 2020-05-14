West Bengal Police Constable written exam 2019 result declared; visit wbpolice.gov.in for details

West Bengal Police Constable written exam 2019 | The results of the West Bengal Police Constable final written examination 2019 have been declared on Thursday. Candidates can check their results by visiting the West Bengal Police’s official website wbpolice.gov.in.

Those who cleared the written examination will be called for the interview after the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown ends. The details about the interview will be announced by the police department later.

Qualified candidates would also be required to appear for the physical tests and the document verification process. Details of the same would be published online in due course of time.

To check the result, candidates will have to key in their application serial number and date of birth with the permanent district/state.

The page will show the person’s name, written test roll number and result.

The examination is being organised to fill the posts of 8,419 constables (male) in West Bengal.

How to check the result:

Step 1: Visit the official website of West Bengal Police - wbpolice.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘Recruitment to the Post of Constables (Male) in West Bengal Police – 2019’

Step 3: Enter your WB Police Constable application number, date of birth in DD/MM/YYYY format and select the district/state

Step 4: The result will be displayed on your screen

Candidates can also click on this direct link to check result of Final Written Examination for recruitment to the post of Constables in West Bengal Police 2019.