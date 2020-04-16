West Bengal Police Constable Prelims result 2020: Results for post of excise constables declared, candidates can check their score on wbpolice.gov.in

The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board has declared the result of the preliminary written exam for the post of excise constable, including lady excise constable.

“The result of Preliminary Written Test for recruitment to the post of Excise Constable (including Lady Excise Constables) in the subordinate Excise service under Finance Department, Government of West Bengal, 2019 has been announced and uploaded in the website of West Bengal Police (www.wbpolice.gov.in) and website of Directorate of Excise (www.excise.wb.gov.in) with effect from 16 April 2020,” West Bengal Police Recruitment Board said in a notice.

Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their result following the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit this link on the West Bengal Police's official website and select the district

Step 2: Enter your permanent district that you have mentioned in the application form

Step 3: Key in the application serial number

Step 4: Put your date of birth in DD/MM/YYYY format

Step 5: Press submit to check your result

Step 6: Download and take a printout of your result for future reference

Candidates who have cleared the examination will have to appear at the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

The venue, date and time of commencement of PMT and PET will be intimated to the shortlisted candidates in due course.

“The selection process by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board is transparent and purely merit based. Hence, the candidates are advised to beware of the unscrupulous elements, racketeers, touts who may misguide them with false promises of getting selected for the job on illegal consideration,” the notice mentioned.

Candidates have been advised to follow the websites of West Bengal Police and Directorate of Excise for updates.

