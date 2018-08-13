West Bengal Police busts arms racket in South 24 Parganas district; two people arrested, nearly 15 firearms seized

Kolkata: West Bengal Police on Monday busted an arms racket at south 24 Parganas district's Sonarpur area and arrested two persons.

Police said nearly 15 firearms, including 10 pipe guns, were seized from a car during a raid on the Eastern Metropolitan (EM) Bypass near Sonarpur area on Monday morning.

"Acting on a tip-off, our personnel conducted a special checking of vehicles on the EM Bypass and detained a car with 15 guns and ammunition. Two persons travelling in the car have been arrested," said a senior officer from Sonarpur police station.

The officer, however, refused to reveal the names of the arrested persons stating it would hamper the ongoing raids.

"The raids are still on. More people are involved in the racket. Revealing the names of the arrested would make their associates cautious," he added.