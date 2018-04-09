West Bengal panchayat polls: Explosion near Dum Dum railway line injures one; 29 crude bombs recovered

Following earlier instances of poll violence in West Bengal, an explosion occurred near Kolkata's Dum Dum Junction in the North 24 Parganas District, on Monday. In this latest incident, the police has discovered 29 crude bombs near the railway tracks.

Ahead of the West Bengal panchayat poll elections, which are scheduled to be held in three phases in the first week of May, clashes and disruptions have been reported from various parts of the state. Police had also discovered arms and ammunition during various raids across the State earlier this month.

According to reports, one person was injured in the latest incident. The bomb went off when Basudeb Biswas (28), a ragpicker, tried to open a metallic container which he found near a rail track between Dum Dum Cantonment and Dum Dum Junction stations, Superintendent of Railway Police (SRP), Asesh Biswas

said. A bomb disposal squad from the Sealdah GRP rushed to the spot and recovered about 29 crude bombs, he said.

The victim, who has sustained splinter injuries on his right arm, was admitted to RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, the SRP said, adding, further investigation into the incident is underway.

Eyewitnesses told CNN-News18, that the area where the bombs were planted is close to a residential area where children often play without supervision.

On Sunday, police had recovered a dead shell from an under-construction tunnel of the East-West Metro project near Kadapara area of the city.

While on Saturday, clashes were reported from some pockets of the Birbhum district where about 50 Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel had to be sent. Additional Director General (Law and Order) Anuj Sharma said 17 arms, 20 rounds of ammunition and five bombs were recovered during raids in different parts of the State.

There had been 1,788 preventive arrests, 303 specific arrests and 568 execution of warrants in raids till 5 April to curb panchayat poll-related violence, the official said. He added that there were minor disturbances at Bhangor in South 24 Parganas with regard to panchayat poll nominations in which two persons suffered minor injuries.