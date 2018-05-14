You are here:
West Bengal panchayat election: After violence kills six, injured 43, Centre seeks report from state govt

New Delhi: The Centre on Monday sought a report from the West Bengal government on the violence during panchayat polls in which six people were killed and 43 injured.

A Home Ministry official said the state government has been told to provide a detailed report on the circumstances leading to the violence and the steps taken to restore peace and punish those involved in the violence.

Despite massive security arrangements, widespread violence marred the panchayat polls in West Bengal on Monday, leaving at least six people dead and 43 injured.

Clashes between the supporters of the ruling Trinamool Congress and the opposition parties occurred in many parts of the state including North and South 24 Parganas, Nadia, Murshidabad and South Dinajpur districts.

More than 60,000 security personnel from West Bengal and neighbouring states were deployed for the panchayat polls.


