West Bengal: One killed, 14 injured as locals clash with police in North Dinajpur

Raiganj: One person was killed and 14 others were injured when a mob clashed with the police over entry of newly-appointed Urdu teachers in a school in West Bengal's North Dinajpur district Thursday, police said.

The students of Dori Bhita High School at Islampur and the locals here stopped the entry of the Muslim teachers saying all vacant teaching posts must be filled, they said.

A police team accompanied the three newly-appointed Urdu teachers to the school on Thursday.

However, the locals did not relent and pelted stones at the policemen, injuring six of them.

To control the situation, the police first baton-charged and then burst tear gas shells to disperse the mob.

When the measures failed, the police were forced to open fire, an official said.

A person died of bullet injuries and several of the injured were admitted to Islampur hospital, the authorities at the medical facility said.

The deceased is a local resident, police said.