West Bengal NEET UG 2020 Counselling first seat allotment result to be released today at 6 pm; check wbmcc.nic.in

West Bengal NEET-UG 2020 counselling first seat allotment result will be declared today, 16 November at 6 pm. Once released, candidates who have applied in medical colleges in the stat can check their allotment status on West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee's (WBMCC) official website : wbmcc.nic.in.

According to Scroll, the admission process of candidates whose name appears in the first allotment result will be done by 24 November excluding the government holidays. Earlier, the admission process was supposed to be done by 18 November.

WBMCC will release details of more rounds of NEET counselling in the coming days on its official website.

As per a notification by WBMCC, the admission dates have been extended in view of the holidays in West Bengal on 17, 19, 20 and 22 November.

As per India Today, the list of successful registration for West Bengal NEET UG counselling 2020 was released on 13 November.

Candidates will be provided admission based on their NEET score, all India rank (AIR), choice of college made at the time of the registration.

Candidates whose names appear in the list will have to visit the college allotted to them for document verification and payment of fees to confirm the seat.

Last month, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that the number of MBBS seats in the state have been increased to 4,000.

https://twitter.com/MamataOfficial/status/1318464982003056640?s=20

As per The Times of India, when Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) came to power in West Bengal, the state had around 1,500 seats. In 2019, four medical colleges were inaugurated in the state.