West Bengal: More trouble for Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mandal in cattle smuggling case

Asansol (West Bengal): Almost two months after the arrest of Trinamool Congress (TMC) strongman Anubrata Mandal, a new charge sheet was filed in the West Bengal cattle smuggling case.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) which have been conducting an investigation against Anubrata Mandal, have reportedly gathered crucial information by interrogating the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader in jail, which they have mentioned in the charge sheet.

According to CBI officials, this charge sheet has been prepared based on the statements obtained by interrogating a total of 97 people. In the charge sheet, Anubrata Mandal has been mentioned as the main accused in the West Bengal cattle smuggling case.

It has already been alleged that the money from cattle smuggling went through Anubrata Mandal’s bodyguard Saigal Hossain before reaching the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader.

Saigal Hossain may also be interrogated in Asansol Jail by the CBI and the ED. According to officials, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) may interrogate him. The ED may interrogate him to find out the information related to the route through which the money of cattle smuggling was transacted.

