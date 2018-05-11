You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

West Bengal meat scam: Mamata Banerjee people not to panic, assures 'stern action' against accused

India PTI May 11, 2018 21:44:02 IST

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday urged the people of the state not to panic over the carcass meat scandal, and said strict action would be taken against the culprits.

File image of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. PTI

File image of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. PTI

"We have already formed a high-powered committee. I have asked the police to take stern action against the culprits involved in the scam," Banerjee said, during an interview to a Bengali TV Channel 'Zee 24 Ghanta'.

The alarm over the carcass meat racket in West Bengal prompted the state government to form the high-powered committee for keeping a check on such malpractices.

An eight-member committee, headed by chief secretary Malay De, will devise a mechanism to deal with the issue, the chief minister had said earlier in the week.

The police recently busted the racket involved in supplying decomposed meat from dumping grounds to restaurants in and around the city.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal CID on Friday arrested one person for his alleged involvement in the racket, and seized nearly six tonnes of meat from a cold storage in Kolkata, a senior official of the agency said.

With the latest arrest, a total of 12 people have been held in connection with the scandal, including a leader of a political outfit.

Acting on a tip-off, the SIT formed by the CID to look into the case, nabbed the man from the Belaghata area this morning, and upon questioning, learnt about the cold storage on Canal West Road.


Updated Date: May 11, 2018 21:44 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film



Top Stories




Cricket Scores