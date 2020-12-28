West Bengal Madhyamik releases 2021 exam dates for Class 10 and 12 at wbbse.org; tests to begin from 1 June

Class 10 exams in West Bengal will be conducted from 1 to 10 June, while Class 12 exams will be held from 15 to 30 June

The 2021 board exams for West Bengal will begin on 1 June for Class 10 and 15 June for Class 12.

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will conduct WB Class 10 exams from 1 to 10 June, while West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will conduct Class 12 exam from 15 to 30 June.

In an interaction with news agency PTI, a board official stated that they have uploaded the details of the schedule for the Madhyamik exams on the website. The official further added that examinations will be held with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

According to the official notification released by the board, there will be only one paper on the days of the exam from 11.45am to 3 pm for students of Class 10 and from 10 am to 1.15 pm for students of Class 12.

As per the notifications, here is the complete schedule for the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations:

West Bengal Class 10 Board Exam 2021

· First Language: 1 June, 2021

· Second Language: 2 June, 2021

· Geography: 3 June, 2021

· Mathematics: 5 June, 2021

· Life Science: 8 June, 2021

· Physical Science: 9 June, 2021

· Optional Elective Subjects: 10 June, 2021

West Bengal Class 12 Board Exam 2021

· 15 June: Bengali, English, Hindi, Nepali, Urdu, Santhali, Odia, Telegu, Gujarati, Punjabi

· 17 June: English, Bengali, Hindi, Nepali, Alternative English

· 18 June: Healthcare, Automobile, Organised Retailing, Security, IT, and ITES Vocational Subjects

· 19 June: Biological Science, Business Studies, Political Science

· 21 June: Mathematics, Psychology, Anthropology, Agronomy, History

· 22 June: Computer Science, Modern Computer Application, Environmental Studies, Health & Physical Education, Music, Visual Arts

· 24 June: Physics, Nutrition, Education, Accountancy

· 28 June: Chemistry, Economics, Journalism & Mass Communication, Sanskrit, Persian, Arabic, French

· 30 June: Statistics, Geography, Costing & Taxation, Home Management & Family Resource Management

Check out the Class 10 notification here.

Check out the Class 12 notification here.

As per the Class 10 notification, examination in shorthand and typewriting will be held at Kolkata and Siliguri only, dates and venue of which will be announced later. The notification further states that examination in sewing and needle work will be of four hours fifteen minutes duration, while examination in music vocal and music instrumental will be of two hours fifteen minutes duration for the theory papers.

The venue, date and time for the exam will be announced later. Computer application examination will be of two hours forty five minutes while examination on vocational subjects will be of one hour forty five minutes.

The council has also stated that if necessary, it may change the dates with due intimation to all concerned.

The announcement of the exam dates come after a few days of State Education minister Partha Chatterjee announcing that Madhyamik and Higher Secondary examinations in 2021 will be held in the month of June. He had revealed that the Madhyamik examination will commence from the first or second week of June and post its conclusion, the Higher Secondary examination would commence.